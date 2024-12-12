Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Rises By 79.7%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PainReform in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

PainReform Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PainReform

Shares of PRFX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 62,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,999. PainReform has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $432,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 13.60% of PainReform worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

Featured Stories

