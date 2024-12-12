Short Interest in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Expands By 351.9%

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 351.9% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Palladyne AI Stock Performance
Shares of PDYNW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 32,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,670. Palladyne AI has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.
About Palladyne AI
