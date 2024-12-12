Short Interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Declines By 70.9%

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the November 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of RSLS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 7,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,398. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

