Short Interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Declines By 70.9%

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the November 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance
Shares of RSLS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 7,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,398. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.
About ReShape Lifesciences
