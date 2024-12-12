Short Interest in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Rises By 83.3%

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock remained flat at $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

