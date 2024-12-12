Short Interest in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Rises By 83.3%

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock remained flat at $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.92.
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics
