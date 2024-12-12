Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Declines By 92.8%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 893,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 162,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $37.19.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
