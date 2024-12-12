Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Declines By 92.8%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 893,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 162,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

