Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Decreases By 55.6%

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 610,700 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sow Good during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sow Good in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Sow Good by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sow Good in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOWG stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.77. Sow Good has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOWG shares. Roth Mkm downgraded Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sow Good from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

