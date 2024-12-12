Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Drops By 62.0%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the November 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 26,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $197,080.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 321,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,044.12. This trade represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 995,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,476 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 329,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,838. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

