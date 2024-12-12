Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Declines By 65.8%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the November 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

SuperCom Trading Down 2.6 %

About SuperCom

Shares of SPCB opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

