Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Drops By 81.6%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

