Short Interest in Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Decreases By 96.8%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance

Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock remained flat at $11.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

