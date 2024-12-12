Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Increases By 466.7%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
Caldwell Partners International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.86.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
