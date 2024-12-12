Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Increases By 466.7%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

Caldwell Partners International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.86.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.