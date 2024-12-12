Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Declines By 69.2%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tokyo Electron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

About Tokyo Electron

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,467. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

