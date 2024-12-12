Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $250.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 97.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Shutterstock by 74.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

