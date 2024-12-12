Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 313,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 140,905 shares.The stock last traded at $31.90 and had previously closed at $30.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $637.13 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775,073.44. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,255. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

