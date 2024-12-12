Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 14,312.5% in November

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a growth of 14,312.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

SPXCY opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $20.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

