SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 18.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $489.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.22 and a 200 day moving average of $439.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.69.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

