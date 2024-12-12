SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,645,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,810,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

