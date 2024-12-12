SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 196.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 334.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,475,000 after buying an additional 808,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

AON Announces Dividend

Shares of AON opened at $362.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

