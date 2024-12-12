Smart Logistics Global Ltd. Plans $6 Million IPO for Week of December 16th (SLGB)

Smart Logistics Global Ltd. (SLGB) plans to raise $6 million in an IPO on the week of December 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Smart Logistics Global Ltd. generated $99.5 million in revenue and $1.3 million in net income. Smart Logistics Global Ltd. has a market cap of $225.5 million.

Benjamin Securities and Prime Number Capital acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Smart Logistics Global Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company whose operating subsidiary in China manages a business-to-business logistics provider, focused on the transportation of industrial raw materials. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Note: Net income and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2023.Â (Note:Â Smart Logistics Global Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 20, 2024, and disclosed the terms of its IPO: The company is offering 1 million shares at a price range of $5.00 to $6.00 to raise $5.5 million. Background: Smart Logistics Global Ltd. filed its F-1 for its IPO on Oct. 4, 2024, with estimated IPO proceeds of $10 million.) “.

Smart Logistics Global Ltd. was founded in 2017 and has 77 employees. The company is located at UNIT 702, LEVEL 7, CORE B, CYBERPORT 3 100 CYBERPORT ROAD POKFULAM, HONG KONG 999077 and can be reached via phone at (852) 6741 7569.

