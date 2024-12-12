Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 558 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,625,813. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $346,487.31.
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE SNOW opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.89.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
