Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 558 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,625,813. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $346,487.31.

NYSE SNOW opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

