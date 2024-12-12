SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.