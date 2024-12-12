SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $312,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 190.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $233.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

