SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 332 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 96,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FJAN opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

