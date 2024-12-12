SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 534 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $309.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $232.59 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

