SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 579 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 264.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.