Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €26.30 ($27.68) and last traded at €25.94 ($27.30). Approximately 3,737,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.62 ($26.96).

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.56.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

