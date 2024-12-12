Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.69. 432,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 423,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCGLY
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Société Générale Société anonyme
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.