SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Position Lessened by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $386,417,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,960,748 shares of company stock worth $415,523,316 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

