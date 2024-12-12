SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

SolarBank Price Performance

Shares of SUUN opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. SolarBank has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarBank

SolarBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarBank stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarBank Co. ( NASDAQ:SUUN Free Report ) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SolarBank worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

