Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 104,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 415,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEI shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,151.44. This trade represents a 32.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

