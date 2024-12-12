Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 90,208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

