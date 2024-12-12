Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

VIOO opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

