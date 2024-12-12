Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 542.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after purchasing an additional 677,139 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $110,321,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $121,254,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,677,000 after buying an additional 354,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.50.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.