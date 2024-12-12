Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,006,000 after purchasing an additional 88,592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,094,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $276,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $217.12 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.80 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.76.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. This represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,760.49. This represents a 27.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

