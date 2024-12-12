Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,847,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $375.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $285.79 and a 12 month high of $398.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.36.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.