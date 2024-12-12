SOLVE (SOLVE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $336,011.58

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $336,011.58 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000784 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

