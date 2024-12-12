Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 16725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Sompo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

