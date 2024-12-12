Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
