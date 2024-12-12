Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 85,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

