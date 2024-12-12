Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 700.0% in November

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SOHON stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $21.50.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

