Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper comprises about 2.5% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.4 %

Southern Copper stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.08. 73,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

