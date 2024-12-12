Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $30.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In related news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 244.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,487 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 81,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the airline’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the airline’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.