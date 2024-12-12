S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $595.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $595.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.23.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.22. 198,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.72. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 140.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,538.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $7,029,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 383,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

