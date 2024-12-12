SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.24 and last traded at $81.44, with a volume of 411357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $501,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.