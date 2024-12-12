SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

XBI opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

