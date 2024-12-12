SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,116 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $48,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $138.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $124.12 and a one year high of $162.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83.
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
