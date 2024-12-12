Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 462.80 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.00). 3,140,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 583,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.20 ($6.02).
Sports Direct International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 470. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Direct International
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.