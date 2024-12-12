Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 8445265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.
Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.
Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
