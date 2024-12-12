Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.805 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:URNJ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 175,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $31.30.
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile
