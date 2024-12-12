Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.805 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URNJ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 175,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

