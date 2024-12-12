Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by Citizens Jmp to “Hold”

Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 555.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 270.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 999,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

